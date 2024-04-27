Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT Raised to $30.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 254.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acrivon Therapeutics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Acrivon Therapeutics worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

