Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Zijin Mining Group Price Performance
Shares of ZIJMY opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $46.15.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zijin Mining Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.