Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Update

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ZIJMY opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

