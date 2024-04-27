Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 582.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,653,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

