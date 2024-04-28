Comparing Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 15.61% 13.80% 0.76% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $16.45 billion 1.05 $2.74 billion $0.69 6.33 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats First National of Nebraska on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, and group and health insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. In addition, the company offers financial services, that includes asset management, transactional banking, corporate finance, financing, markets, trade finance, market information and research services to large corporations; cash management solutions; and various corporate banking services to small and medium-sized companies and large corporates, as well as private banking services. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

