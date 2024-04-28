Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Travelzoo Issued By Noble Financial (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

