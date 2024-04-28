Contrasting Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) & Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edgio and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Edgio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgio presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 235.68%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07% Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Edgio and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Edgio has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgio and Live Current Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $338.60 million 0.17 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.39 Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.00 -$15.73 million N/A N/A

Live Current Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Live Current Media beats Edgio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Live Current Media

(Get Free Report)

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.