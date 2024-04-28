Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.65% of Enovis worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 902.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -90.59 and a beta of 1.97. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

