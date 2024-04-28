Financial Review: BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) & SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 3.93% 24.71% 12.19% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SharkNinja and BlackRidge Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharkNinja and BlackRidge Technology International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $4.25 billion 2.09 $167.08 million N/A N/A BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SharkNinja has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SharkNinja beats BlackRidge Technology International on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About BlackRidge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

