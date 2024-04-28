FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,383 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 73.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of FMC by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

