SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5,302.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 44.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.