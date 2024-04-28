Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,206 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

FNF opened at $50.39 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

