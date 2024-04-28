GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $140,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1,521.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

