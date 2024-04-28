GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in CarMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

