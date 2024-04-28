GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 650.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $407,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WTW opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

