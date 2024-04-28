Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 507 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

