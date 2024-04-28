IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Shares Up 0.7%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47. 237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 199,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 79.62% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.