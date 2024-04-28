Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Trading Up 4.5%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 49,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.