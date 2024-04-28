iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ACWX stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

