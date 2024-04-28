Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Short Interest Update

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the March 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 52.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 125,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
ACB stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $365.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
