JPMorgan Chase & Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPM stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

