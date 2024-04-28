Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) vs. Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Head to Head Comparison

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and Rumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $156.85 million 3.99 -$178.69 million ($0.77) -3.22 Rumble $80.96 million 31.14 -$116.42 million ($0.57) -11.46

Profitability

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Blend Labs and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -118.15% -595.99% -47.13% Rumble -143.79% -38.52% -32.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blend Labs and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 3 2 0 2.40 Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blend Labs currently has a consensus price target of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Rumble has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.77%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Blend Labs has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

