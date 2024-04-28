JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPM opened at $193.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $555.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

