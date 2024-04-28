Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,116,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 273,953 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.