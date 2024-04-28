Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $34,684,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 23.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 94.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

