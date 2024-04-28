Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

