MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at $52,412,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 15.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

ML stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $746.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

