MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.
ML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 15.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion Stock Up 3.3 %
ML stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $746.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
