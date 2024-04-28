NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NMI Stock Performance
Shares of NMI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $32.50.
NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
