NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

