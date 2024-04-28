StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:BTX opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.