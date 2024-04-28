W. P. Carey (WPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. W. P. Carey has set its FY24 guidance at $4.65-4.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $74.66.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.
Read Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
