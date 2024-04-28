DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. On average, analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

