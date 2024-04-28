Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $26,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 160.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

