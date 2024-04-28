Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.50.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$171.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$165.94.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

