Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

