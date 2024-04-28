Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.