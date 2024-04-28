Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$171.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$165.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

