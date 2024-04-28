RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Cut to $7.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

RPC Trading Down 3.3 %

RPC stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. RPC has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

