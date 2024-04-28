StockNews.com Downgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

PANL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $327.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.85. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.31 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

