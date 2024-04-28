StockNews.com Downgrades The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Sell

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.