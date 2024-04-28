UBS Group Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $2.10

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.10 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.01.

WW International Trading Up 10.1 %

WW stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

