Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.93. Tronox has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Tronox’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

