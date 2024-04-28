Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Kopin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Stock Down 3.6 %

KOPN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.38. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 239,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.