StockNews.com Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. POSCO has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $133.09.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
