StockNews.com Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. POSCO has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $133.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

