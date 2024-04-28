Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Super Micro Computer worth $25,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $857.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $948.90 and a 200-day moving average of $566.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

