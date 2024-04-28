Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,165 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.