The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $118.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.