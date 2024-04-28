Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Entergy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

