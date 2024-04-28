Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOOV opened at $174.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.