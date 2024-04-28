Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,167 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.28% of PAR Technology worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at PAR Technology

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.