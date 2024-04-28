110,755 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

