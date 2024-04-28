Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stake Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.